2 killed, 5 hurt in Christmas Day crash in Kansas City suburb

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Two people were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on Christmas night in suburban Kansas City, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a Mazda 5 car that 30-year-old Alexander Thirstrup was driving veered into an oncoming Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle on Interstate 70.

The patrol said the car then struck a Chevy Tahoe driven by 27-year-old Dominic Robinson before going off the interstate and slamming into the median. The Dodge Journey also struck a pickup truck, and a Kia Sedona was hit by debris.

Thirstrup and Robinson were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the Tahoe was seriously injured while a baby, 6-year-old and 10-year-old were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the Journey also sustained minor injuries, the patrol said.

