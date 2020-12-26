Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A burglar is behind bars after breaking into another person’s home and attempting to steal personal items on Christmas Day.

Lawrence Olson, 52, of Mountain Home, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on felony charges of residential burglary and theft of property.

Deputies from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Robinson Point Road after a neighbor called to advise them of a break-in. The neighbor had been keeping an eye on the home for several days while it was unoccupied.

According to the sheriff’s office, the neighbor looked inside the windows of the home and saw some clothing and other personal items were out of place. The neighbor checked underneath the house, and found a hole going from under the house to the garage, which led deputies inside the home to find the suspect.

Deputies contacted the homeowner, who told them that Olson did not have permission to be in her home or in possession of her property.

Olson has a bond of $25,000 and will appear before a circuit court on a later date.

