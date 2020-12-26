Advertisement

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas remain high

Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas hovered near their recent record high Friday, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus.

State health officials reported there were 1,062 Arkansas residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas, a drop of 31 from the day before. The state record was set Wednesday, when there were 1,110 patients hospitalized with the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reported 2,122 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as 32 additional deaths linked to COVID-19.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Over the last seven days, more than 18% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

