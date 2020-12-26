Families celebrate Christmas at the movies in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s Christmas Day at the movies! Whether it’s a Christmas tradition or the start of one.

“We’re developing our traditions for ourselves. After you open the presents with everybody what do you do? I think it will be good one,” said Ashley Schuerger.

The popular movie to see is Wonder Women 1984.

”I got this for a gift for my mom because she’s a huge Wonder Woman fan,” said Eric Alcorn.

Zack Wilson with B&B Theatres in Ozark said Christmas is one of its busiest days.

”Everyone wants to hangout with their family and see the latest movies,”said Zack Wilson with B&B Theatres.

While Christmas is one of the busier days for the theatre employees are keeping everything safe for their customers.

”Social distancing isn’t only encouraged but enforced. Theatre capacity has been halved. Masks are required in the lobby and in public places. We’re clean things religiously and masks and gloves are on at all times,” said Wilson.

Schuerger said she felt safe attending a move.

”When we walk in everyone was socially distancing. Everyone who wasn’t waiting on someone was cleaning. It’s super clean. Smells clean. I don’t worry so much about it,” said

Wilson said B&B is one of the few movie theaters open and families are happy to keep their traditions going.

”I’m personally very happy we can provide that for them in a safe environment as well,” said Wilson.

