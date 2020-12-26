Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a cold front, expect gusty winds

Cold front will arrive this evening
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’re finishing out the weekend with warmer air. Temperatures this afternoon despite an increase in cloud cover are still expected to warm to the upper 50s, likely even reaching 60 degrees for some.

More clouds and gusty winds, tracking a front
Gusty winds can be expected this afternoon as well. Winds will come from the south ahead of the front, but as the front moves through around 4pm we’ll feel a wind shift. Winds will slowly start to die down after dark and we will be less windy tomorrow.

Tracking winds and rain this week
Cold air moves in tonight and sinks the overnight low temperatures to the 20s. Then we stay cool tomorrow with the high in the upper 30s but reaching 40 degrees here in Springfield. Tuesday we’ll have some high pressure moving in so temperatures climb to the upper 40s. Heavy precipitation looks possible next week.

Tuesday through early Wednesday morning we have a system moving in that’ll bring mainly heavy rain to the Ozarks. While I have mostly rain forecasted, moisture increase and a drop in temperatures could transition some of that precipitation into a snow mix. At this point, impacts look minimal overall

Tracking winds and rain this week
Wednesday is the best day for rain and 1 - 2 inches is expected. Because we have little vegetation to soak all the rain up, the heavy showers could lead to some isolated flooding.  Watch those low water crossings.

Thursday looks drier as the rain clears out early but temperatures stay cold.

By the end of the week we’re tracking another system to move in either Friday or Saturday which has the potential to bring some more flurries to the Ozarks. Confidence on this system overall is very low.

So, the days to watch this week are Tuesday and Wednesday as rain with some wintry precipitation moves in. And keep an eye on your New Year’s Eve forecast as there are still a lot of question marks on the type of precipitation expected.

Tracking winds and rain this week
Tracking winds and rain this week(KYTV)

