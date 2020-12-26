Greene County Commission approves final CARES Act grants, distributing $34.4 million over 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission says all grants and relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act have been allocated as of this week.

The commission approved the remaining balance of the $34.4 million made available to the county for local distribution.

According to the Greene County Commission, funds were divided into the following sectors:

Tax Supported Entities- $6.5 million

Small Business- $6.5 million

Non-Profits/Community Organizations- $5 million

Health Care- $8 million

Education- $4.6 million

A 10 percent reserve contingency for possible emergencies or other needs.

“We are very pleased to have these funds allocated by the federal deadline,” said CARES Grant Administrator Lyle Foster. “It has been a learning process throughout, but the community can be proud of the diligence that was taken to make sure these funds were awarded fairly so that they can have the positive impact they were designed for.”

Among the final allocations include a $1,120 grant from the small business category to Aquelia Storlazzi with Innovations Salon for business interruption. Nearly $1.5 million from the reserve category was approved to Greene County and its partner agencies for multiple COVID-related expenses and needs, such as PPE, technology and vaccine roll out.

