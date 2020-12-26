Harbor House holds annual Christmas dinner for Springfield homeless.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic could not stop the Salvation Army from serving meals to those in need on Christmas Day.

Harbor House held its annual Christmas dinner Friday, helping the homeless feel the spirit of the holidays.

Volunteers at Harbor House served Christmas meals throughout the afternoon.

”Today is our Christmas dinner, which is a big dinner for our homeless,” Harbor House Director Byron Brown said. “And today we have provided almost 200 meals.”

Meals are served outside and over the fence to help keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Servers all wore masks and everyone also tried to maintain a six-foot distance. Harbor House has meals for people every day of the year, but staff said they want those holiday meals to be even more special.

”We want to make sure, especially at Christmas time and Thanksgiving, that they get everything they need so that they feel like you and I do, that warmth of the holiday season,” Brown said.

He said Friday’s meal came with especially large portions.

”They had ham, they had turkey, they had dressing and of course we have all these great pies that are over here,” Brown said. " And we made sure that everyone got more than plenty. It’s just like you when you sit down with your family for Thanksgiving. That’s usually a special meal with your family. We try to make it a special meal for our community.”

Volunteers said helping out on the holiday is just about spreading the holiday spirit.

”As you see, there’s a lot of people out here who have no one and just to be able to say Merry Christmas to them feels good,” a volunteer named Jean said.

Despite the wintry nip in the air, they say it’s all about helping others on Christmas Day.

”I mean it’s cold, but that’s a given, it’s Christmas, but it feels good to be able to give back,” a volunteer named Cosette said.

Whether it was the donated food, water or a pair of gloves, the people at Harbor House said the Christmas meal has one big purpose.

”So they go away with a smile and a warmth in their hearts,” Brown said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.