Missouri hit record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Christmas

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri set a new record for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas Day as the pandemic surges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there were 2,862 patients hospitalized statewide, eclipsing the previous record of 2,851 on Nov. 18. Hospitalizations have remained high in the past month.

Meanwhile, data posted Saturday on the state health department website shows the seven-day average for new cases is 2,213 each day. With the virus present at such elevated levels, county officials are urging caution.

