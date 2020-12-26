Missouri’s minimum wage increases to $10.30 for private employers starting New Year’s Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians who work for a private employer are less than a week away from a statewide minimum wage increase.

Minimum wage jumps to $10.30 per hour statewide for employees of private businesses starting New Year’s Day, according to The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The increase takes effect in response to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018. The legislation calls for a minimum wage increase of 85 cents per hour each year through 2023.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations made the following announcement earlier this month regarding minimum wage:

“All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $10.30 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000. Missouri‘s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.

Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $10.30 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least 50 percent of the minimum wage, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $10.30 per hour.”

For more on the state’s minimum wage rates and laws, CLICK HERE.

