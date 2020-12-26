Nashville recognizes six officers for helping people evacuate, saving lives before RV explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KY3) - City leaders in Nashville, Tennessee recognized six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers for their efforts to evacuate people from an area before an RV exploded Christmas morning.

According to a news release from the city, six officers “saved lives in the process” of helping others evacuate from the area:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.

Early Christmas morning, a recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.