Nashville recognizes six officers for helping people evacuate, saving lives before RV explosion
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KY3) - City leaders in Nashville, Tennessee recognized six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers for their efforts to evacuate people from an area before an RV exploded Christmas morning.
According to a news release from the city, six officers “saved lives in the process” of helping others evacuate from the area:
- Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;
- Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;
- Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;
- Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;
- Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and
- Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.
Early Christmas morning, a recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.
