Nashville recognizes six officers for helping people evacuate, saving lives before RV explosion

City leaders in Nashville, Tennessee recognized six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department...
City leaders in Nashville, Tennessee recognized six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers for their efforts to evacuate people from an area before an RV exploded Christmas morning.(Nashville.gov)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KY3) - City leaders in Nashville, Tennessee recognized six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers for their efforts to evacuate people from an area before an RV exploded Christmas morning.

According to a news release from the city, six officers “saved lives in the process” of helping others evacuate from the area:

  • Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;
  • Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;
  • Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;
  • Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;
  • Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and
  • Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.

Early Christmas morning, a recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.

