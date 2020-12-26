Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is the season of giving.

All around the Ozarks people are doing just that for families who are less fortunate, including kids in Stone County.

“Seeing these children or the parents and the gratitude in their eyes, how can you not feel emotion,” said Crane Officer Tom Harrier.

He started Santa’s Secret Helpers group four years ago by bringing gifts to six children in need in Stone County.

This year that group, with the help of a legion of volunteers and donors, including Jaynie Howland, is providing Christmas for more than 200 kids.

“We look forward to doing this. We’re blessing these families but they are blessing us all year long,” said Howland.

First responders pitched in by loading up their vehicles and making deliveries.

“Very surprised. I’m almost speechless,” said Miles.

This surprise is an unexpected holiday miracle.

“It’s amazing to see how the community has just really got behind us. There’s always something for Christmas but it’s pretty special to see how people come together and just really been great to us,” he said.

After a short visit it’s on to the next house.

Howland said, “It’s Christmas! You want to open some presents?”

Four children at the second home on Howland’s route eagerly unwrapped gifts they didn’t think would be under the tree.

“You can see the love of Christ in what people do. It’s pretty exciting,” said Miles.

“Knowing that they got to wake up Christmas morning and have stuff and the parents not worry and stress about it,” said Howland.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.