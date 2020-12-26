Advertisement

Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning

By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is the season of giving.

All around the Ozarks people are doing just that for families who are less fortunate, including kids in Stone County.

“Seeing these children or the parents and the gratitude in their eyes, how can you not feel emotion,” said Crane Officer Tom Harrier.

He started Santa’s Secret Helpers group four years ago by bringing gifts to six children in need in Stone County.

This year that group, with the help of a legion of volunteers and donors, including Jaynie Howland, is providing Christmas for more than 200 kids.

“We look forward to doing this. We’re blessing these families but they are blessing us all year long,” said Howland.

First responders pitched in by loading up their vehicles and making deliveries.

“Very surprised. I’m almost speechless,” said Miles.

This surprise is an unexpected holiday miracle.

“It’s amazing to see how the community has just really got behind us. There’s always something for Christmas but it’s pretty special to see how people come together and just really been great to us,” he said.

After a short visit it’s on to the next house.

Howland said, “It’s Christmas! You want to open some presents?”

Four children at the second home on Howland’s route eagerly unwrapped gifts they didn’t think would be under the tree.

“You can see the love of Christ in what people do. It’s pretty exciting,” said Miles.

“Knowing that they got to wake up Christmas morning and have stuff and the parents not worry and stress about it,” said Howland.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases