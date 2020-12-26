Springfield’s Recycling Options for Christmas Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas Tree is the central feature of so many homes during the holiday season. Springfield Environmental Services wants residents to remember: When the holiday season is over, there may still be life left in your Christmas tree.

“No matter whether your family chooses a live or an artificial Christmas tree, there are ways to make sustainable choices,” explains Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator Ashley Krug. “Our general advice is: If you go live, buy local and recycle it when you’re done. If you choose artificial, plan to reuse it for as many years as you can and consider donating if it’s still in workable condition.”

There are several options available in Springfield that allow you to recycle or repurpose your tree while also giving back to the local community.

Recycling options for live trees:

Springfield residents are reminded that live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills; however, live trees can be recycled at the following locations:

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and other live decorations for no charge between Dec. 26, 2020, and Jan. 30, 2021. All other times of the year the standard fee schedule will apply. The facility is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, and national holidays. Trees are NOT accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers.

Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch, available for purchase at the YRC and Lone Pine recycling centers. Please remember to remove all tree stands, decorations, wiring and twine. No flocked trees are accepted. Call the City’s Recycling Hotline at 864-1904 for more information.

Bass Pro Shops will accept live trees at their outlet store south parking lot (2011 S. Campbell Avenue) between noon and 6 p.m., daily, Dec. 26 - 30. A $2 per tree donation is requested, benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.

Please remove tree stands and all decorations. No flocked trees accepted. Trees will be used to provide structure and habitat for fish at Table Rock Lake. For more information, contact Bass Pro Communications at 873-4567 or press@basspro.com.

Hansen’s Greenwaste (3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees for no fee, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 21, 2021. Please remove all tree stands and decorations. No flocked trees accepted. Call 877-8733 for more information.

Wickman’s Gardens (1345 S. Fort Avenue) will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 26 for a $5 donation. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday,8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation. Please remove all tree stands, decorations and plastic bags. No flocked or artificial trees accepted. For more information, call 862-3707.

Options for artificial trees and string lights:

Artificial trees and holiday décor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (2410 S. Scenic Ave.) and many local thrift stores. This is a great way to give your tree a second chance and bring holiday cheer to a new family.

“Unfortunately, our community doesn’t have a resource for recycling artificial trees at this time, so we urge folks to maintain their trees and really make an effort to use them for as many years as possible,” Krug adds. “Donation is another great option if the tree is in good, working condition.”

As a final option, trees in poor condition may also be disposed at the Springfield Sanitary Landfill.

String lights can be recycled for no charge at AAA Certified Computer Recycling Center (528 N. Prince Lane) and Complete Electronics Recycling (2935 W. Chestnut Expy.).

More Green Holiday SGF tips:

Learn more about how to recycle, repurpose and create less waste throughout the holiday season by following @SGFEnvironmentalServices on facebook or Instagram, or @SGFEnvironServi on Twitter. All resources can be found on the City’s website at http://www.springfieldmo.gov/estips.

For questions about recycling opportunities in Springfield, call the recycling hotline at 417-864-1904.

