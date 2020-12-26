The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Connecting Grounds, a Springfield church, made more than 150 Christmas gifts to hand out to people living on the streets.

The Connecting Grounds Outreach Director, Andrea Natal, says everyone should feel the Christmas spirit. She says giving out gifts this year was more important than ever.

”Making everyone feel special when they’re not right now. It seems like a lot of things are against them right now, and we need that one positive that we can at least try to give out to them.”

Gloria Shelburn says it makes her feel just that: special.

“I’m not forgotten,” Shelburn says. “I’m not just someone out here that’s lost with nobody. I mean, I have no family here, so they are my family.”

The gifts include a wallet with gift cards for food, two bus tickets, some food, gloves and other small necessities.

Natal says normally, they would have a larger in-person event. Because of COVID-19, that can’t happen this year.

“It’s sad that we are not able to hug, to see the smiles, to see our friends,” Natal says. “It seems like lately the only times we ever get to see them is when they’re scared.”

Natal says that the holiday season can be especially triggering for people living on the streets.

“It’s a remembrance that they are alone,” Natal says. “It’s a remembrance that they don’t have their families. It’s a remembrance that they might not have the money, that they don’t have the house and the Christmas trees and the food.”

For Shelburn that’s why she usually doesn’t even bother to celebrate the holidays.

“I don’t usually celebrate the holidays at all since I lost my youngest son 17 years ago in a house fire at the age of two,” Shelburn says. “This is actually the only gift I’ve gotten today.”

Natal says people sitting at home with their family this Christmas should be especially thankful.

“Remember all of those who have either lost their families, and that’s the tragedy that brings them to the streets,” Natal says. “For any reason that they may have burned a bridge and have not been able to recover from that. For those that have isolated them. For those that have left them.”

