Boy Scouts, Bass Pro Shops collect Christmas trees in Springfield, to repurpose them for wildlife habitat

Boy Scouts, including Alex Jackson, are collecting Christmas trees at the Bass Pro Shops to repurpose for wildlife habitat.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re getting rid of your Christmas tree this week, the Boy Scouts of America and Bass Pro Shops can help you out.

The Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Bass Pro Shop team up to collect Christmas trees. These trees will be repurposed to provide wildlife habitat for rabbits, quail and songbirds in the Ozarks region.

Eagle Scout Alex Jackson says, by donating your trees, you’re helping out the environment.

“We take these Christmas Trees and take them to local lakes for fish habitats,” said Jackson. “It creates a great way to be sustainable and not just have it in the woods somewhere.”

Conservationists say, by recycling old Christmas trees, you support key conservation efforts in southwest Missouri. Since Bass Pro Shops started this service back in 1986, more than 300,000 Christmas trees have been recycled into habitats.

Jackson says the Missouri Department of Conservation will be creating the habitats.

”It’s creating a home for the fish,” said Jackson. “Fish like to live in there and lay their eggs in a little cove of protection to stay a little warmer below the surface.”

The Boy Scouts will collect trees and donations at the Bass Pro Shops parking lot in Springfield until New Years Eve. There isn’t a cost for the service, but they are accepting donations as well.

”It’s nice knowing you can do something that has an impact,” says Jackson.

You can drop off your trees at the parking lot until Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m. each day. .Just make sure to remove all ornaments and lights before donating your tree.

