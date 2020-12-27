Dallas County man charged with child abuse resulting in death

TUNAS, Mo. (KY3) - A baby in Dallas County has been killed.

Brantly Scott, 24, from Tunas, is charged in the case.

Court records show he is jailed on charges of child abuse, resulting in death.

He will go before a judge on Tuesday.

No other details are available at this time; KY3 News will bring you more as we learn it.

