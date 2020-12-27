Advertisement

Dallas County man charged with child abuse resulting in death

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNAS, Mo. (KY3) - A baby in Dallas County has been killed.

Brantly Scott, 24, from Tunas, is charged in the case.

Court records show he is jailed on charges of child abuse, resulting in death.

He will go before a judge on Tuesday.

No other details are available at this time; KY3 News will bring you more as we learn it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

