Fire damages home in Camdenton, crews warn against burning amid windy conditions

Afternoon fire in Camdenton.
Afternoon fire in Camdenton.(Mid-County Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - An afternoon house fire Saturday caused severe damage to a Camdenton home.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD responded to a home on Cedar Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they spotted the rear exterior wall on fire and smoke coming from the attic.

No one was hurt and everyone inside the house escaped before firefighters arrived to the scene.

According to the Mid-County Fire Protection District, the fire caused severe smoke and water damage to the home.

The MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and says it happened due to unattended outdoor burning.

With winds ushering in warm air through Sunday, fire officials in Ava, Missouri and Webster County are among those warning the public to avoid outdoor burning. While the Ozarks is not under a Red Flag Warning or burn ban Sunday, conditions such as high winds and low humidity could lead to the spread of fires.

