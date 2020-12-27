Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in west central Springfield, in critical condition
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man accidentally shot himself Saturday night while playing with a gun in west central Springfield, police say.
The victim is in critical condition and being treated for injuries at a hospital.
Police responded to a home near West Madison Street and South Nettleton Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.
Investigators say a man was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself. Officers do not suspect foul play in the investigation.
Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
