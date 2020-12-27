President Trump approves Route 66 Centennial Commission Act, signs it into law

(KY3) - President Donald Trump signed a bill into law earlier this week to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

The U.S. House of Representatives had passed The Route 66 Centennial Commission Act on Dec. 10, nearly four months after the legislation was approved by the Senate.

The bill will create a 15-person commission that would recommend activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026. The commission would consist of representatives from each of the eight Route 66 states, including Missouri.

Members could recommend the production of various written materials, films and documentaries, and educational programs to commemorate the history of Route 66.

Route 66 was commissioned as the first all-paved U.S. highway in 1926. The route connected local and state roads from Chicago to Los Angeles and included a path in Springfield, Missouri. While Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985, some cities preserve sections of it for travelers.

