Small businesses on Commercial Street see sales spike during holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small businesses across the Ozarks took a hit during the pandemic, which led to a big push for people to shop local.

One of the owners of Footbridge Trading Company, Irene Schaefer, says holiday sales are up about 20% compared to this time last year.

“We had great sales,” Schaefer says. “A lot last-minute. A lot of people told us that they hadn’t come in the week before because they knew we were going to be spreading the days out, so they didn’t have to come during a rush. So they just kind of took their time to come in and even today, the day after Christmas, it’s been good.”

Commercial Street’s push to shop local made a huge difference and Schaefer says for the year, the store is expecting overall sales up at least 10% compared to last year

“Even after being shut down for two months, a little over two months,” Schaefer says. “We’ve picked it up and it’s come back.”

Footbridge Trading Company is not the only business on C-Street that saw an increase in sales this holiday season.

Owner of Things to Savor, Pat Lambert, says her business saw more customers coming into the store this month compared to the last few months. Lambert says her sales are up about four times what they were earlier this year.

“We shut down in March, so we had nothing until we re-opened in May,” Lambert says.

Lambert says when everything was shut down, she had to tell herself that things would get better eventually.

“It was obviously not making the kind of money that we wanted to or would like to have had in sales,” Lambert says.

The same goes for the owner of Gypsy Girl Junk, Michelle Stracke, who started her retail business this summer.

“Everybody’s like ‘oh, you’re opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic, that’s not very smart,’” Stracke says. “I was hoping that the holidays would bring in the people, then I was nervous thinking what if they just shop online.”

Stracke says her sales this month doubled, if not tripled because of the emphasis the community put on shopping local.

“This is our livelihood,” Stracke says. “This is how I make money to eat.”

