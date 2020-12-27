Advertisement

Springfield man strikes it rich!

$777,777 Scratchers prize won in Springfield
(WIBW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence Smith of Springfield has claimed a $777,777 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Price Cutter, 1831 W. Kearney St., in Springfield.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $22.4 million went to educational programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in northwest Arkansas home
Missouri’s minimum wage increases to $10.30 for private employers starting New Year’s Day
A man accidentally shot himself Saturday night while playing with a gun in west central...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in west central Springfield, in critical condition
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Missouri hit record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Christmas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a pass breakup in the second...
Chiefs on brink of No. 1 seed with Falcons coming to town
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Dallas County man charged with child abuse resulting in death
Tracking winds and rain this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a cold front, expect gusty winds
A man accidentally shot himself Saturday night while playing with a gun in west central...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in west central Springfield, in critical condition