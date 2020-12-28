Forward Mike Hoffman agrees to tryout contract with St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Blues return to action on Jan. 13, and they could very well see another big name in their starting lineup by then.

Veteran NHL forward Mike Hoffman agreed to a professional tryout contract with the Blues on Sunday. Hoffman will join the team when training camp begins on Jan. 3.

A training camp PTO allows Hoffman to participate in all training camp activities, but does not create any exclusive rights of negotiation. He could sign a contract with any NHL team while the PTO is effective. The tryout contract expires at the end of training camp.

Hoffman was one of the more accomplished veterans remaining in free agency. Over nine NHL seasons, he’s scored 359 points over 493 games. He spent the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers, setting a career-high in points (70) and goals (36) in the 2018-19 campaign.

