Advertisement

Forward Mike Hoffman agrees to tryout contract with St. Louis Blues

Florida Panthers' Mike Hoffman plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers,...
Florida Panthers' Mike Hoffman plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Blues return to action on Jan. 13, and they could very well see another big name in their starting lineup by then.

Veteran NHL forward Mike Hoffman agreed to a professional tryout contract with the Blues on Sunday. Hoffman will join the team when training camp begins on Jan. 3.

A training camp PTO allows Hoffman to participate in all training camp activities, but does not create any exclusive rights of negotiation. He could sign a contract with any NHL team while the PTO is effective. The tryout contract expires at the end of training camp.

Hoffman was one of the more accomplished veterans remaining in free agency. Over nine NHL seasons, he’s scored 359 points over 493 games. He spent the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers, setting a career-high in points (70) and goals (36) in the 2018-19 campaign.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in northwest Arkansas home
A man accidentally shot himself Saturday night while playing with a gun in west central...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in west central Springfield, in critical condition
Missouri’s minimum wage increases to $10.30 for private employers starting New Year’s Day
Springfield man strikes it rich!
Missouri hit record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Christmas

Latest News

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) heads to the bench after being ejected during the first...
Mizzou cancels bowl game after COVID-19 cases spike among players, staff
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs survive close battle with Falcons, win 17-14 to clinch AFC’s top seed
Chiefs vs. Falcons
Gerry Allen, 20, a running back for the Washington Redskins, slips on the rainy turf during...
Razorbacks football great, College Football Hall of Famer Loyd Phillips dies