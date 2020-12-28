Advertisement

Greene County reports monthly record of COVID-19 deaths in December

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-six residents in Greene County have died from COVID-19 in December, which marks a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single month for the county.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 282 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of last Wednesday, Greene County had passed 20,000 COVID-19 cases. Around 4,000 of these cases are considered active.

“Passing the unfortunate milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 cases is a reminder that when people gather together, people get sick. And when people get sick, our hospitals see more patients--then, tragically, more deaths result,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard in a statement on Dec. 23. “We are closer to the finish line with each day that passes, but how we celebrate will determine our path to finishing strong.”

Greene County has reported nearly 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 in December, which keeps the county on pace to surpass the monthly record of 5,095 cases reported in November.

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 cases in Greene County and the Ozarks region

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in northwest Arkansas home
A man accidentally shot himself Saturday night while playing with a gun in west central...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in west central Springfield, in critical condition
Missouri’s minimum wage increases to $10.30 for private employers starting New Year’s Day
Springfield man strikes it rich!
Missouri hit record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Christmas

Latest News

Florida Panthers' Mike Hoffman plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers,...
Forward Mike Hoffman agrees to tryout contract with St. Louis Blues
Winter weather may visit the Ozarks later this week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Active Weather Week Ahead
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 900+ cases
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) heads to the bench after being ejected during the first...
Mizzou cancels bowl game after COVID-19 cases spike among players, staff