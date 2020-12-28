Greene County reports monthly record of COVID-19 deaths in December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-six residents in Greene County have died from COVID-19 in December, which marks a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single month for the county.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 282 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of last Wednesday, Greene County had passed 20,000 COVID-19 cases. Around 4,000 of these cases are considered active.

“Passing the unfortunate milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 cases is a reminder that when people gather together, people get sick. And when people get sick, our hospitals see more patients--then, tragically, more deaths result,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard in a statement on Dec. 23. “We are closer to the finish line with each day that passes, but how we celebrate will determine our path to finishing strong.”

Greene County has reported nearly 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 in December, which keeps the county on pace to surpass the monthly record of 5,095 cases reported in November.

