Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department mourns the loss of officer who died from COVID-19 complications

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who fought a tough battle with COVID-19.

Officer Kendle Blackburn died on December 28.

In a Facebook post, the department says Officer Blackburn was one of the friendliest officers you could meet. The post goes to read he was loved by everyone who knew him.

Today our department is mourning the loss of Officer Kendle Blackburn after he fought a tough battle with COVID-19. ... Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Monday, December 28, 2020

