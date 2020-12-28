Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department mourns the loss of officer who died from COVID-19 complications
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who fought a tough battle with COVID-19.
Officer Kendle Blackburn died on December 28.
In a Facebook post, the department says Officer Blackburn was one of the friendliest officers you could meet. The post goes to read he was loved by everyone who knew him.
