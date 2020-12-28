Advertisement

Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department mourns the loss of officer who died from COVID-19 complications

Officer Kendle Blackburn died this week.
Officer Kendle Blackburn died this week.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who fought a tough battle with COVID-19.

Officer Kendle Blackburn died on December 28.

In a Facebook post, the department says Officer Blackburn was one of the friendliest officers you could meet. The post goes to read he was loved by everyone who knew him.

Today our department is mourning the loss of Officer Kendle Blackburn after he fought a tough battle with COVID-19. ...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Monday, December 28, 2020

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Springfield man strikes it rich!
Gas pump
Proposal calls for Missouri’s first gas tax increase in decades
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Dallas County, Mo. man faces charges in death of his son
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler across the Ozarks today

Latest News

Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread
Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies