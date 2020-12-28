Advertisement

MISSING MAN: Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate reported missing man

Daniel J. Westermier, 45, walked away from a family member’s home on Jefferson Street in Walnut...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a man reported missing.

Daniel J. Westermier, 45, walked away from a family member’s home on Jefferson Street in Walnut Grove. He was last seen walking north of Willard on Christmas Eve.

Deputies believe he is wearing a green plaid shirt, black jacket and blue jeans with black tennis shoes. He likely is carrying a trash bag with his laptop and cell phone. Family do not believe the cell phone works.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Westermier is asked to call 911.

