MISSING MAN: Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate reported missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a man reported missing.

Daniel J. Westermier, 45, walked away from a family member’s home on Jefferson Street in Walnut Grove. He was last seen walking north of Willard on Christmas Eve.

Deputies believe he is wearing a green plaid shirt, black jacket and blue jeans with black tennis shoes. He likely is carrying a trash bag with his laptop and cell phone. Family do not believe the cell phone works.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Westermier is asked to call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.