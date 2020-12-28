Missouri WIC changes infant formula manufacturer on Jan. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will be changing the brand of standard infant formulas available to participating infants.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the Missouri WIC program will change its standard infant formulas from Enfamil to Similac.

WIC federal regulations require all state agencies to enter into a competitive cost-containment contract for the purchase of infant formula. Abbott, the awarded manufacturer, receives the exclusive right to provide its products to WIC participants in exchange for a monetary rebate. The infant formula rebate maximizes the program’s ability to provide nutrition services and supplemental food benefits to all WIC participants.

WIC recognizes and promotes breastfeeding as the optimal source of nutrition for infants. In Missouri, 70.2% of WIC mothers initiated breastfeeding in fiscal year 2020. However, for women who are unable to fully breastfeed, or choose not to, WIC provides nutritionally appropriate iron-fortified formulas to eligible infants.

