Public housing tenants in Springfield face concerns as plans to convert and renovate units start soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several Springfield public housing properties will soon undergo renovations that have been long-awaited.

While the renovations are approaching with the new year, some tenants in a few of those neighborhoods said they have some concerns.

”To not know where I am going to be able to end up is a big concern for me,” tenant Rennie Auiler said.

A complex in the North Delaware avenue neighborhood in Springfield is just one of several that will soon be upgraded. The public housing program will change to a federal voucher based one. However, this isn’t the only change concerning tenants.

”There are residents who will now be forced to move who still have no idea where their things are going, no idea whether they’re going to get a disability unit and no idea how long it’s going to take,” resident Ariana Reed said.

The Springfield Housing Authority said it will relocate people during the renovations, but many say their questions have been left unanswered.

”I’m not even guaranteed that where I’m going to stay is going to be handicapped accessible,” Auiler said. “I can’t do stair,s and I have no assurance that I will be in an apartment that will accommodate my disabilities.”

Some said they worry the separation during repairs could be equally as dangerous.

“The family we count on is each other, so without the right to return, not only do you create an insecurity, but you literally separate the very people that we count on,” Reed said.

Residents said they want to make sure repairs are more than just cosmetic.

”Having a nicer looking home is nice, but I would much rather have a health safe home for me and my four year old son to live in,” Lindsay Rieth said.

Some said they are not sure they will get to return to their same home.

”I would like to be able to age in place here,” Auiler said. “This is a good place for me. And I need just a few accommodations to do just that.”

The Housing Authority said nobody will lose their assistance and they expect the changes to be beneficial in the long run. The housing authority also said its going to try and to get residents returned back to their original units afterward.

Some residents said they now have legal representation to get them through the process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.