Rules for recycling Christmas trash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all that present unwrapping and decorating you might have a lot of trash. A lot doesn’t have to go in the bin though and can be recycled.

Wrapping Paper

Regular wrapping paper can be recycled. If it has shiny or metal on it though it has to be disposed of in the regular trash. Turns out the shiny part can cause fires in recycling facilities so this can’t be recycled.

Boxes

Cardboard can go out with your recycling as normal. That’s the cardboard with the crating in between the middle of it. But the thin boxes, that we tend to wrap clothes in, that goes into recycling with paper.

Lighting

Christmas lights can be recycled in Springfield. If you have some that are just burned out they can be dropped off at the electronic recycling facilities in town. For more information on times and location click HERE.

Trees

Artificial trees have to be donated and there is no place to recycle them in Springfield. But real trees can go to the yard waste facility in Springfield. If you drop off your trees before January 30, you can avoid the usual fees.

Live Decoration

The yard waste facility also accepts organic decorations like live garland and live wreaths. Just make sure to remove any decorations like ribbon, wire, and flocking before dropping them off.

