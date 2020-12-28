Advertisement

State of Missouri awaits federal guidance on new unemployment benefits

(Elise Amendola | AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Labor said Monday it is awaiting guidance from federal authorities on implementing new legislation signed by President Donald Trump that extended unemployment benefits.

The president on Sunday signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that extends unemployment assistance programs through March 14. It also provides an extra $300 per week for those who are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State labor officials said on the agency’s Twitter account Monday they are required to wait for federal information on how to implement the legislation. The department encouraged unemployed Missourians to continue to file weekly claims.

State health officials on Monday confirmed 1,522 more coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing the Missouri’s totals since the pandemic began to 383,616 confirmed cases and 5,316 deaths.

However, the state’s rolling seven day average of cases was 1,816, a drop from 2,415 on Sunday. The state’s seven-day average peaked at 4,723 on Nov. 20 and has been declining since then.

The state also reported 2,429 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decline from the 2,696 people hospitalized on Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Springfield man strikes it rich!
Gas pump
Proposal calls for Missouri’s first gas tax increase in decades
Brantly Scott, 24, of Tunas, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death and child...
Dallas County, Mo. man faces charges in death of his son
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler across the Ozarks today

Latest News

Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
Officer Kendle Blackburn died this week.
Lebanon (Mo.) Police Department mourns the loss of officer who died from COVID-19 complications
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread