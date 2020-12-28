Vigil planned Monday for child killed in Benton County; four charged in investigation

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are hosting a vigil Monday for a 4-year-old child killed in Benton County after being dunked in an icy pond and beaten to death.

The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Hare Park in Lincoln, Missouri. Pastor Merle Yoder will speak in the child’s memory.

Currently, the parents of the four-year-old girl and two others face criminal charges. Investigators say the girl was dunked in an icy pond and beaten to death to remove a “demon,” though it’s unclear what date she died.

Deputies arrested Mary S. Mast, 29, and James A. Mast, 28 on Christmas Eve. Mary Mast faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and domestic assault. James Mast faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury. A judge did not set bond for the couple. Deputies placed a second child in the home in protective custody.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, also face a second-degree murder charges and other offenses in the investigation. They both remain jailed. Despite having the same last names, investigators say Mary and James Mast are not related to Ethan Mast.

Deputies responded 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 20 to a rural home in Lincoln and found the 4-year-old wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters.

Benton Sheriff Eric Knox said the girl’s parents also had been beaten along with a 2-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was apparently unharmed.

Ethan Mast told investigators last week, he and Aumen used a leather belt to beat the girl, the statement said. She was then taken to a pond behind the home where she was “dunked” in the water on a day when high temperatures were in the 40s. Ethan Mast said everyone then returned to the victims’ home.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. Knox said evidence indicated the child was beaten to death.

Sheriff Eric Knox released a statement about the case on Facebook.

“I have received many letters, calls and emails of concern regarding this child’s death and the surrounding circumstances to be the actions of a cult. During interviews with investigators and the media, there have been some references to God and demons. Additional interviews have been held with family members, both local and out of state, as well as others who know the parties involved. None of the actions contained in this case are condoned by the church they attended. The investigation done so far indicates that this is an isolated incident and NOT the actions of a cult.

When a crime of this magnitude occurs, it affects everyone in its aftermath from first responders to next of kin, community, church and beyond. This will continue to be an ongoing investigation as we wait for the medical examiner’s report and any further information we may be able to develop in time. Further charges may be sought by Benton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rod Richardson as all the evidence is considered.”

