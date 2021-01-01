Fit Life: 3 of the best stretches for tired and achy shoulders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology to look at three ways to stretch out those tired and achy shoulders.

Here’s what Pamela wrote: Work from home and Zoom socializing is making everyone a little sore and tight in the chest and shoulders. I want to show you three stretches you can do to help relieve the tension and tightness in your shoulders.

A super band works best but you can also do this (see video) with exercise tubing anchored to a door or with a TRX band. We start in a staggered stance facing away from the anchor point of the band. Step your right foot forward, holding the band straight above your head with your arm extended. Lean forward to facilitate a stretch in the front of the shoulder and the chest. Hold for 20 seconds.

Next, turn and face the anchor point of the band. Stand with feet hip-width apart in a neutral stance. Lean forward while pushing your hips back and extending your right arm above your head. This will facilitate a stretch in the upper back. Hold for 20 seconds.

Finally, turn so that the anchor point of the band is to your left, holding the band in your right hand and pulled tight across the front of your chest. Keep your shoulders square and avoid rotating your waist to facilitate a stretch across the side of the shoulder as well as the back. Hold for 20 seconds.

Repeat these moves on the left side. Feel free to do this two or three times a day for a restorative mini-break.

