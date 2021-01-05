Advertisement

Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home Monday morning and did not return. She was found safe later that night.(Source: missingkids.org)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - An Amber alert for a 15-year-old girl who authorities believed may have been kidnapped from Yakima was canceled after she was recovered safely.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the State Patrol. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

Police said on Twitter that law enforcement in Nevada found and stopped the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday. Angeles was recovered safely, and a suspect was detained.

Detectives earlier said they believed the teen may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

Ovante had recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the State Patrol.

On January 5, authorities released the mugshot of Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who they say was driving the suspect vehicle pulled over on Monday.

Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of...
Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

He is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
Table Rock Lake
Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

Latest News

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Branson Duck Tours business planned
Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures
Family and friends described Dylan as a loving child who loved video games. Community members...
Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that