INTERACTIVE MAPS: See progress in administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas, Missouri & U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We want you to stay updated on latest rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health departments in Arkansas and Missouri have begun administering the vaccine.

This is an interactive map below looks at the progress made. Click on each state to see the stock available, percentage of population vaccinated, and the total administered.

This graph below ranks vaccination progress of all 50 states. Just search in the box for Arkansas and Missouri or the state of your choice.

The vaccine distribution plans change as allotment of the vaccines changes. We wanted to share how our state governments are vaccinating residents.

Read Arkansas’ Plan: CLICK HERE

Read Missouri’s Plan: CLICK HERE

So should you get the vaccine? Find out below what medical experts advise if you are pregnant, nursing or suffer from food allergies.

Below is the rate of infection of COVID-19 in the U.S. The graph includes the country’s seven-day average of cases.

