FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today

We’ve still got light snow and rain falling on the radar this afternoon. The good news is temperatures have now warmed above freezing and I am not expecting more accumulation. You can see all of the activity is moving southeast to northwest, rotating around low pressure to our south. I expect this to become more scattered in nature by mid-morning, and temperatures will likely warm just enough to change the snow back to rain.

Steady showers will become more scattered with time today, but drizzle could hold on into the evening. (KY3)

Current temperatures are above freezing, mainly in the middle 30s. We’ll only warm a few degrees today with highs in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Temperatures will only warm a few degrees today, with most locations staying in the 30s. (KY3)

Clouds will remain in place for much of the area through the night tonight, but the showers will be gone at that point. We’ll be considerably colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s.

With highs in the 30s, the wind will keep the wind chills in the 20s most of the day. (KY3)

Friday looks mostly cloudy, though some sun is likely in the afternoon. We’ll see a bit more sun for the weekend, but a northwest flow in the atmosphere will keep the chilly air coming and highs will be in the 30s for most of the Ozarks. This looks true for Monday as well, but we’ll warm up for Tuesday through Thursday next week. Long-range models show our next chance for rain or snow around Friday of next week, along with a shot of cold (possibly very cold) for next weekend.