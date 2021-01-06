Neighbors help two men escape from a house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Neighbors woke up two men inside their home on East Commercial street Wednesday morning after seeing the house on fire.

The call to the 1000 block of East Commercial, west of National Avenue, came in just after 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors helped Odell White Sr. and his brother break the windows in their bedrooms to escape. The fire blocked the back door. White says if his neighbor hadn’t been yelling and pounding on the door, him and his brother may not have woken up in time to get out of the house safely.

”I couldn’t get out,” White says. “I had to come out through that window over there. I had to jump out through there.”

White was was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the house fire. His brother was not injured in the fire.

“I basically had sucked in some of the smoke through my nose,” White says. “I had my nose half burnt and I had some of that smoke into whatever that is in my throat.

White says it could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for his neighbor but he still doesn’t know which one saved him and his brother. He says he was taken to the hospital as soon as he got out of the house.

“Somebody just happened to come by and see the house smoking and kind of kicked on the door to wake us up,” White says.

White says he thinks the fire started from faulty wires in the living room or kitchen.

“I didn’t have a fire extinguisher or fire detector in there or nothing to wake us up,” White says.

That’s why the Springfield Fire Department is emphasizing how important it is to have a working smoke detector.

“I did ask them so that is a good reminder for people to make sure they have a working smoke alarm. That could have gotten them up and out of the house prior to the fire growing to that size,” says Battalion Chief Alex Clark.

Clark says it’s also important to have an escape plan in place.

“If the door that you’re normally used to going in and out of isn’t accessible, make sure you’re able to get out another way,” says Battalion Chief Alex Clark.

White says the fire was controlled but still managed to burn a lot of his belongings.

“It smoked out all my clothes,” White says. “I just got out of the hospital and they gave me this stuff because I didn’t have no clothes on when I went in there. So we ain’t got nothing. All the food is messed up. Everything is just gone.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department offers free smoke alarms to anyone in need if you fill out an online form or give them a call at 417-874-2300.

