Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long calls storming of Capitol “disgraceful”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Southwest Missouri Congressman Long sounded off about protestors who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

He released the following statement to KY3 News.

“What happened at the Capitol Building is disgraceful and completely unacceptable and I condemn the actions of those involved,” said Rep. Long. “I commend the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police, the Washington Metropolitan Police and the officers of the various federal agencies that assisted in restoring order in the Capitol and keeping Members of Congress and their staff safe.”

“I was at the Capitol only briefly this morning, long before any of this started, and did not witness anything unfold in person. My staff and I are safe, and I am urging people to leave the Capitol complex calmly and peacefully and to comply with the Mayor’s 6 p.m. curfew.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.