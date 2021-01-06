Advertisement

Springfield’s DAV searching for volunteers to drive veterans to VA clinics

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield veterans organization is looking for help to provide crucial transportation.

One of the services the Disabled American Veterans group provides to veterans is transportation to Veterans Affairs hospital or clinic appointments. Volunteers drive veterans to clinics in Springfield, Branson and Marshfield. They also take veterans on longer trips to the VA hospitals in Fayetteville, Columbia and Kansas City. Many cannot drive because of their medical conditions, or simply can’t afford the long drive. No matter the reason, the DAV provides the vehicle, fuel and a volunteer driver.

The organization usually has a list of at least 20 drivers, but because of the pandemic they only have a handful who are active. It is becoming a challenge, especially as the DAV is limited to only one or two veterans per vehicle to allow for social distancing.

“The ones we have got are so fantastic, they go out of their way to do everything they can,” said Gene Collins, DAV transportation coordinator. “These veterans, they’re the reason we have our freedom and we need help for the drivers to come in and volunteer.”

“We’ve had to deny some veterans rides to VA appointments because we can’t find drivers,” says DAV commander Rick Brooks.

The DAV doesn’t want to turn away any veteran. They’re also now welcoming in-person appointments for VA compensation claims, and holding their monthly meetings.

If you’re interested in becoming a DAV driver, you just need a good driving record, be insurable, and you will need to take a one day class. You don’t have to be a veteran. If you’re interested, call the DAV chapter at (417) 862-3910.

