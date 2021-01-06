Advertisement

When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

Many of you already have it
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric