Winter mold: This is where you should check for mold growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- The Ozarks is a good spot for mold formation. Lots of lakes and vegetation means the humidity is higher, an ingredient necessary for mold growth.

While the spring and summer is the best time for mold growth, winter can still lead to mold issues, especially if the mold was not cleared from the spring. HVAC systems, if not serviced, could grow mold in attics. Warm air rising from the HVAC into attics meets cold air. Condensation forms and mold grows.

“They think it’s not a big problem until it becomes a big problem,” Chad Jameson, the owner of PuroClean Certified Restoration, said.

Mold can be found in all locations of the house, especially near pipes and waterlines.

“Water supply lines, we’re going to see it. Bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, crawl spaces,” Jameson said.

Mold, if not removed, can cause many health problems

.“They can cause congestion, runny nose, sinus headaches and sinus infection,” Dr. Minh-Thu Le, an allergist and immunologist for CoxHealth, said.

Over-the-counter nasal sprays can help symptoms.

“We have a lot of over the counter antihistamines people can take,” Dr. Le said.

Dr. Le warns that a lot of mold allergy and irritation symptoms overlap with symptoms of COVID-19. She says reach out to a doctor as she has diagnosed several COVID-19 patients who thought they were having allergies.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms of mold allergies

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Cough and postnasal drip

Itchy eyes, nose and throat

Watery eyes

Dry, scaly skin

If the mold is under 10 square feet, you can take simple steps to clean it up.

“Lysol, bleach to clean a small area,” Jameson said.

Hard and non-porous surfaces are easiest to clean. However, drywall in installation will likely need replacement and professional cleaning.

Mold prevention and cleaning tips:

Clean mold when visible with bleach, Lysol, or vinegar solution

Check laundry room, bathroom, and kitchens periodically for mold

Ventilate attics

Seal air leaks within house, windows, doors, and attic

Prevent humidity in house by using dehumidifiers. Especially when the weather turns cold

Insulate pipes

If an appliance is broken, turn off water hoses and pipes to that appliance

If you see condensation around windows, find the source and dry it

Regularly vacuum and clean your home

Don’t store books or papers in humid parts of home. These become locations for mold

Clean gutters

Check that your clothes dryer is vented properly

Check crawl space under house frequently

Perform routine checks on HVAC and crawl spaces

