Berryville, Ark. woman cashes $1 million lottery ticket

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - 2021 is starting out great for an Arkansan who claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) this week.

On Tuesday, Robbye Smith from Berryville claimed her $1 million prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. She won the top prize from the Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket. Smith said she plans to purchase a new home with her winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA, 1000 W. Trimble in Berryville. This retailer will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $490 million. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing stands at $410 million. This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.