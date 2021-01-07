Bicyclist struck by car in Springfield suffers serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist north of Springfield Wednesday night.

Investigators say Adam Taylor, 38, of Springfield, suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the car struck the bike on U.S. 65 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

