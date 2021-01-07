Advertisement

Bicyclist struck by car in Springfield suffers serious injuries

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist north of Springfield Wednesday night.

Investigators say Adam Taylor, 38, of Springfield, suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the car struck the bike on U.S. 65 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

