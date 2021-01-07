Burrell launches southwest Missouri’s first intensive outpatient program for eating disorder services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health is launching its new eating disorder services intensive outpatient program. This is an expansion of the outpatient treatment program, RecoverED, that launched in 2020.

Eating disorders affect 10% of the population and have the second-highest mortality rate of all behavioral illnesses. Kate Heard was put into a treatment facility for anorexia nearly two years ago, when she was only 12 years old.

”Don’t believe the lie that you’re not sick enough, because I would always tell myself, ‘Oh, I’m not sick enough and I need to get sicker before I can go to treatment or before I can get help,’” Kate Heard says. “I learned later on that I was sick enough now that I look back.”

Kate Heard’s family says not only was she extremely thin, but her personality had completely changed.

“We were prepared not to see her again when we dropped her off,” Kelly Heard, Kate’s mom, says. “Updates from the facility were frightening.”

“It was terrifying and you felt like a sense of helplessness that you couldn’t do anything about it,” Chloe Heard, Kate’s older sister, says. “My sister was gone and some demon had taken charge.”

The intensive outpatient program is meant to be a step down from more critical forms of treatment, like hospitalization, but a step up from traditional outpatient programs.

“I had to skip that step and I didn’t have that option,” Kate Heard says. “I had to go out of state, and I was away from my biggest supporters and people that would help me here.”

This is the first intensive outpatient program for eating disorder services in southwest Missouri. People needing these services had to travel to Kansas City, St. Louis or Tulsa in the past.

“I don’t think I can explain what it’s like to take your 12-year-old child to a facility and drop her off out of state,” Kelly Heard says. “That was pretty rough.”

The new program includes things like group sessions four days a week, a daily meal with a registered dietician and a therapist who helps with meal prep, shopping, goal-setting, movement sessions and individual therapy sessions.

The program coordinator, Stephanie Robbins, says offering this level of care in southwest Missouri allows for people to continue to have the same therapists throughout their treatment, rather than traveling potentially across state lines for it.

“A lot of times the people in this area aren’t able to do that programming because it would require driving back and forth on a daily basis or staying in a hotel for several weeks,” Robbins says. “A lot of times that’s just not an option for people so they would have to forego that level of treatment all together.”

Robbins says there are usually about ten people in the groups.

“We don’t have a set amount of weeks that you would be in the program,” Robbins says. “It kind of just depends on your progress so once we are at maximum capacity, as people transition out of the program, we would put people into it so it’ll be on an ongoing basis.”

Kelly Heard says it was a hard experience as a mother not being able to help her child.

“I thought I could fix her,” Kelly Heard says. “I thought as a mother I should be able to fix her and I couldn’t and that was very humbling.”

Kelly Heard says this program allows for families to stay together during treatment and become involved as support systems.

“They can’t be in treatment 24 hours a day long-term,” Kelly Heard says. “They’re eventually going to have to come home, having that where they can go somewhere several hours a day and somebody can help assist with meals so that we can turn around and bring that home would’ve been much more supportive. It wouldn’t have been such a hard transition to bring her home.”

Enrollment is now open for the intensive outpatient program. Individuals interested in speaking with RecoverED Eating Disorder Services should call Burrell’s scheduling office at 417-761-5000 or find out more information on their website.

Burrell is currently enrolling adults (ages 18 and up) into this program but Robbins says their adolescent program will be starting soon as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

