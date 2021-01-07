Catch a Crook: Thieves steal thousands of dollars in Springfield construction equipment
Greene County investigators say the man and woman could be connected to a series of construction site crimes.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3)
In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for a man and woman who stole equipment and diesel from a Greene County construction site. The theft happened on September 17, 2020 in the 38-hundred block of East Farm Road 132. Surveillance video shows two people walking through the construction site east of Highway 65.
The woman appears to have dark tattoos on her right forearm and a large red tattoo on her left forearm.
Investigators say the man in the video may be wearing a sleeve on one arm to cover up tattoos. Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says these people could be connected to other thefts from construction sites in the area.
The company reported the following items as stolen:
12 inch Dewalt sliding miter saw, Delta stand, porter cable pancake air compressor
50′ air hose and a green 8′ step ladder – Totaling $1,050
2- 2 ladders and walking board – Totaling $475
3- Bags of copper fittings and brass valves – Totaling $500
4- Wheel barrow and LED Light – Totaling $100
5- 70 gallons of diesel fuel- $140
If you recognize the man or woman in the video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.