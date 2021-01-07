Advertisement

Catch a Crook: Thieves steal thousands of dollars in Springfield construction equipment

Greene County investigators say the man and woman could be connected to a series of construction site crimes.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3)

Investigators say the woman appears to have a dark tattoo on her right forearm and a red tattoo on her left forearm.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for a man and woman who stole equipment and diesel from a Greene County construction site. The theft happened on September 17, 2020 in the 38-hundred block of East Farm Road 132. Surveillance video shows two people walking through the construction site east of Highway 65.

Security cameras caught the two stealing tools and diesel on September 17, 2020.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The woman appears to have dark tattoos on her right forearm and a large red tattoo on her left forearm.

September 17, 2020 3800 block of East Farm Road 132(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man in the video may be wearing a sleeve on one arm to cover up tattoos. Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says these people could be connected to other thefts from construction sites in the area.

The man and woman stole thousands of dollars in equipment from eastern Greene County.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The company reported the following items as stolen:

12 inch Dewalt sliding miter saw, Delta stand, porter cable pancake air compressor

50′ air hose and a green 8′ step ladder – Totaling $1,050

2- 2 ladders and walking board – Totaling $475

3- Bags of copper fittings and brass valves – Totaling $500

4- Wheel barrow and LED Light – Totaling $100

5- 70 gallons of diesel fuel- $140

If you recognize the man or woman in the video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
