Advertisement

FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.

(WOWT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking to identify individuals involved in violence at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a tweet Thursday, the FBI says, “We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.” Authorities say four people died.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued the following statement regarding the violent activity Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol:

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

Individuals wanted include ones from these photos via the FBI.

The FBI asks people to submit their photos and videos here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric