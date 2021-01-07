FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.

(KY3) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking to identify individuals involved in violence at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a tweet Thursday, the FBI says, “We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.” Authorities say four people died.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued the following statement regarding the violent activity Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol:

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

Individuals wanted include ones from these photos via the FBI.

The FBI asks people to submit their photos and videos here.

