Fighting Invasive Species: Wintercreeper is harming native plant life in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have these plants in your own backyard, but you might now know the harm they are doing to your trees.

Wintercreeper is an aggressive woody vine that is evergreen. While it looks aesthetically pleasing, they are killing off native plant life and harming trees.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, and the James River Basin Partnership are working together to get this invasive species under control before it chokes out native plants, and harms the biodiversity of the Ozarks.

“Winter creeper, they’re a big issue. If we don’t get ahead of it now we’re going to see detrimental effects in the next decade,” Brett Stock, the executive director for the James River Basin Partnership, said.

Wintercreeper are easy to spot this time of year because they are still green. You will find their woody vines entangling trees. If not controlled, they can harm the tree canopies.

“When we choke out the native plants, we lose wildlife benefits, we lose canopy coverage,” Stock said.

Stock said the aggressive growth also harms plants living along river basins.

“They just don’t provide that nutritional benefit,” Stock said.

Winter is the best time to kill these plants, because you will not harm native plant life, if done correctly.

“The herbicide we use will only be taken up by wintercreeper. Because the foliage is still on the plants so we’re not killing some of our non-target species,” Stock said.

Common herbicides, such as Roundup, are effective in killing wintercreeper. First pull out any branches by hand, cleaning the forest floors and pulling off vines from trees. If there are larger vines, use a small hand saw to take it off. Apply herbicide to the new cut immediately after.

“You can do what’s called a stump cut, so you can treat that cut vine with a herbicide application, so you’re painting it on,” Stock said.

Only clear wintercreeper in ideal conditions to avoid harming native greenery.

“So you need to make sure when you’re using herbicides you have ideal conditions. You don’t want wet weather when dealing with herbicides, and you don’t want a windy day,” Stock said.

Do’s and Don’ts when clearing out wintercreeper:

For small areas, pull plants by the roots

Wait until after the last frost to kill wintercreepers. Use a small hand saw to cut the vines

Spray Roundup directly on to the stump

Missouri Department of Conservation says a 20-percent concentration has proven effective for wintercreepers

Avoid spraying non-target species

Do not use herbicides during growing season

Mowing is ineffective against killing wintercreeper

Do not burn wintercreeper

The Missouri Department of Conservation and James River Basin Partnership host projects to help fight these invasive plants. They are always looking for volunteers to help with the work.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.