Missouri Highway patrol investigates a deadly crash near Alton, Mo.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Alton, Mo.
Troopers say David Brown, 67, of Alton died in a crash north near his hometown Wednesday night.
Investigators say Brown ran off State Highway 19 just after 7:30 p.m. Brown was thrown from the truck after it overturned.
