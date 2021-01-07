Missouri Highway patrol investigates a deadly crash near Alton, Mo.

ALTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Alton, Mo.

Troopers say David Brown, 67, of Alton died in a crash north near his hometown Wednesday night.

Investigators say Brown ran off State Highway 19 just after 7:30 p.m. Brown was thrown from the truck after it overturned.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.