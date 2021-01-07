Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric