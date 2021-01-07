Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley issued a statement Thursday on his decision to object election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Hawley stands by his decision to challenge the election results for both states in the following statement:

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

The objections did not change the outcomes, but delayed President-elect Joe Biden’s certification early Thursday morning. Hawley announced his intent to challenge the results in late-December.

Congress officially certified the Electoral College votes around 3:30 a.m. EST, securing Biden’s win more than 12 hours after the House and Senate first began the joint session Wednesday.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, disrupting as Congress worked to certify the Electoral College votes. Per the Associated Press, one woman shot inside the Capitol during the riot has died, while three others died from medical emergencies.

When the Senate and House returned to work, Hawley condemned the violence, but also raised concerns over election security.

The House and Senate rejected objections to election results from Arizona, which had been raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Pennsylvania, brought by Sen. Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin fizzled.

