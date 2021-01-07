Local hospitals using antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Ozarks, local hospitals are preparing for another surge following the holiday season.

“The air underneath our wings right now is the vaccine,” said President and CEO of Cox Hospitals, Steve Edwards.

However, until that vaccine is available to the masses, staff at Cox and Mercy Hospitals across the Ozarks are working in tandem.

“We’re competitors but right now we consider each other allies and collaborators to protect our community,” said Edwards.

Marie Moore, Executive Director of Operations at Mercy Hospitals says, “We are working closely with Cox to make sure that we really have a team approach in serving the community, all of our patients.”

Recently, both hospitals started administering a new antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Robin Trotman, Infectious Disease Specialist at Cox Hospitals says, “Bamlanivimab is the monoclonal antibody therapy that nobody wants to pronounce. It seems to have some marginal benefit. It’s not a game changer.”

The drug is given to a high risk patient intravenously. It works to block the binding of the virus to human cells. This helps to reduce the severity of symptoms.

“It didn’t prevent deaths per se, small study, emergency use, authorization approved out of desperation. But in our experience so far we’ve transfused enough people that we should have seen some hospitalizations in these high risk patients. So far it looks like we’ve had fewer hospitalizations than you would have predicted,” explained Trotman.

Local health leaders say they are also keeping a close watch on hot spots like California, Idaho and Texas.

“We’ve always been planning for the worst case scenario and hoping it wouldn’t be that way. We continue to plan for that. I think it’s helped us,” said Edwards.

“We’re making the best use of resources across our community,” said Moore.

Administrators say the number of people hospitalized in our region with the virus is manageable right now. They will continue to put the best practices in place to make sure it stays that way.

“This disease will likely roll on smoldering for years,” said Edwards.

