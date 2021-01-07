Advertisement

Local hospitals using antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

By Frances Watson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Ozarks, local hospitals are preparing for another surge following the holiday season.

“The air underneath our wings right now is the vaccine,” said President and CEO of Cox Hospitals, Steve Edwards.

However, until that vaccine is available to the masses, staff at Cox and Mercy Hospitals across the Ozarks are working in tandem.

“We’re competitors but right now we consider each other allies and collaborators to protect our community,” said Edwards.

Marie Moore, Executive Director of Operations at Mercy Hospitals says, “We are working closely with Cox to make sure that we really have a team approach in serving the community, all of our patients.”

Recently, both hospitals started administering a new antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Robin Trotman, Infectious Disease Specialist at Cox Hospitals says, “Bamlanivimab is the monoclonal antibody therapy that nobody wants to pronounce. It seems to have some marginal benefit. It’s not a game changer.”

The drug is given to a high risk patient intravenously. It works to block the binding of the virus to human cells. This helps to reduce the severity of symptoms.

“It didn’t prevent deaths per se, small study, emergency use, authorization approved out of desperation. But in our experience so far we’ve transfused enough people that we should have seen some hospitalizations in these high risk patients. So far it looks like we’ve had fewer hospitalizations than you would have predicted,” explained Trotman.

Local health leaders say they are also keeping a close watch on hot spots like California, Idaho and Texas.

“We’ve always been planning for the worst case scenario and hoping it wouldn’t be that way. We continue to plan for that. I think it’s helped us,” said Edwards.

“We’re making the best use of resources across our community,” said Moore.

Administrators say the number of people hospitalized in our region with the virus is manageable right now. They will continue to put the best practices in place to make sure it stays that way.

“This disease will likely roll on smoldering for years,” said Edwards.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.
The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Kobe...
Ozark, Mo. police ask for public’s help in search for missing teen
From different sides of the aisle, Springfield-area observers put the events at our nation's...
The state of our democracy: Springfield observers react to violence at DC