Advertisement

Missouri elected leaders speak out against US Capitol chaos

Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican and Democratic Missouri leaders spoke out against rioters who on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic and violent protest against President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Trump supporters occupied the Capitol and halted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were beginning to count electoral votes.

GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who said he’s a “law-and-order guy,” decried rioting protesters for breaking the law. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, called for an end to the violence and said lawbreakers must be held accountable.

State lawmakers similarly spoke out against the mob.

The Missouri state House held a moment of silence, and Republican House leaders described the violence as unacceptable.

Kansas City Sen. John Rizzo, the top Missouri Senate Democrat, canceled a press conference and called the occupation “an act of modern treason.” House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said it’s “an affront to democracy and everything America represents.”

Both Quade and Rizzo had called on Missouri Republican leaders to condemn the violence.

Trump supporters, some openly carrying guns, also rallied outside the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, during the first day of the state’s legislative session. Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze said they were “calm and peaceful” and “followed the rules.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.
The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Kobe...
Ozark, Mo. police ask for public’s help in search for missing teen
From different sides of the aisle, Springfield-area observers put the events at our nation's...
The state of our democracy: Springfield observers react to violence at DC