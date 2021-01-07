Advertisement

Missouri lawmaker skips own inaugural to attend Trump rally

Justin Hill/Missouri House
Justin Hill/Missouri House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican Missouri lawmaker skipped his own inauguration to attend a rally with President Donald Trump and encourage Congress to reject the Electoral College victory President-elect Joe Biden.

State Rep. Justin Hill, of Lake St. Louis, traveled to Washington on Wednesday instead of joining colleagues at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. He said Trump’s rally was peaceful and he didn’t join other Trump supporters in marching to the U.S. Capitol. He denounced those who broke into the Capitol as “anarchists” and “agitators.”

Hill sponsored a Missouri House resolution that encouraged Congress to refuse to accept the Electoral College votes of several states that Biden won.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Lows will fall to the 20s Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and damp weather remains today
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Paramedics responded to the Baymont Inn on East Evergreen on December 28.
Police say boy pulled from pool during near drowning at Springfield hotel dies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases increase nearly 4,000; Arkansas adds 3,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU
Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts
FBI seeks to identify individuals from violence in D.C.
The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Kobe...
Ozark, Mo. police ask for public’s help in search for missing teen
From different sides of the aisle, Springfield-area observers put the events at our nation's...
The state of our democracy: Springfield observers react to violence at DC